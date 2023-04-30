(Video) Diogo Jota seals huge late winner to send Anfield into raptures

Liverpool fans would have been thinking all was lost after Richarlison’s diving header levelled the tie between the Reds and Tottenham at Anfield.

Diogo Jota was the man of the moment once more, firing one past the ‘keeper with two minutes remaining of extra-time.

It’s fair to say that the Merseysiders gave themselves far more work to do than was necessary but it’s another huge result at a time when our Champions League hopes continue to hang by a thread.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: