Reliable journo Jacque Talbot reports Barcelona ‘have an interest’ in Liverpool midfield maestro

Thiago Alcantara has had something of an interesting career at Liverpool Football Club.

Brought in from Bayern Munich initially, the Spaniard was projected to take the Reds up another level following two years of major success in which Jurgen Klopp guided his side to Champions League and Premier League title wins.

Things haven’t quite gone to plan in that regard and now one reliable journalist in Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot is reporting on Twitter that Barcelona ‘have an interest’ in their former player.

Hear from one source Barcelona have an interest in Liverpool midfielder Thiago – Spaniard’s contract is up at Anfield in 2024. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) May 1, 2023

With top four football far from guaranteed at this stage in the season – even despite a dramatic 4-3 win secured over Tottenham at the weekend – there’ll be plenty concerned with what the upcoming transfer window will look like.

It’s worth pointing out that there are some serious mitigating factors for the ex-Bayern man’s perceived mixed spell at Anfield.

With a defensive injury crisis crippling the squad in 2020/21 and injuries since that period forcing Thiago to sit on the sidelines for extended periods, it can’t necessarily be said that he’s had a fair crack at the whip.

Regardless, we’d argue that the No.6’s time on Merseyside has been far from wasteful; from contributing challenges at a time when our midfield has been lacklustre to adding genuine class and quality to the middle of the park – the midfielder has arguably fulfilled his mission statement.

It can’t be counted against him that the squad and overall performances have been poor to the point of chalking off two out of the three seasons he’s spent at L4.

At 32 years of age as well and bearing in mind his status as a technically-gifted operator, we’d argue there’s plenty left on offer from our midfield maestro.

Whether that will manifest in a new contract from the powers that be in the Anfield hierarchy does remain to be seen.

Ultimately, however, a decision on the matter does need to be made soon before interested parties are able to intervene without Liverpool’s say-so.

Having witnessed the likes of Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum suffer similar fates, we’d hope that there are discussions taking place behind the scenes to ensure we’re not letting another top talent go cheaply.

The likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at Real Madrid have certainly proven their ability to extend their careers at the top, which are important examples to bear in mind amid reported interest from a La Liga heavyweight in Barcelona.

