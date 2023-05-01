‘Likely to leave’ – Times journo drops Liverpool transfer target claim as summer window nears

Liverpool have been handed a further boost ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with Mason Mount reportedly ‘likely’ to depart Chelsea this summer.

This claim comes courtesy of Tom Roddy, with the Englishman understood to still be locked in ‘a stalemate’ over contract talks, whilst his current terms are only set to take him as far as the summer of 2024.

“Mount, 24, is likely to leave this summer with a stalemate in contract talks, which have not been revisited since February, while Loftus-Cheek, 27, and Hudson-Odoi, 22, also face uncertain futures,” the reporter wrote for The Times. “Gallagher, 23, has two years left on his deal and is believed to have come close to leaving in January.”

The Merseysiders are understood to rate the 24-year-old highly who could be one of a few signings made to revamp a beleaguered midfield department at the end of the campaign.

Mason Mount: The statistical monster Liverpool should still sign

Despite a somewhat poor season by his own lofty standards, Mount has continued to rack up some impressive numbers in 2022/23, registering in the 90th percentile for metrics our recruitment team will be keeping track of.

According to statistics compiled by FBRef the Chelsea Academy graduate ranks in the 99th percentile for penalty box touches, the 89th percentile for progressive carries, and the 90th percentile for shot-creating actions.

The midfielder’s defensive efforts will earn a few raised eyebrows perhaps (45th percentile for tackles and 10th percentile for interceptions).

Playing predominantly as a more attack-minded midfielder higher up the pitch, of course, the Englishman’s struggles in that department shouldn’t be entirely surprising, nor should it, in our mind, put off Jurgen Klopp and Co. from committing to a potential transfer.