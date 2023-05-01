(Video) Liverpool fans will love Tottenham live stream footage of Jota’s last-gasp winner

There are few things in life that can put you through such emotional turmoil as football and as Diogo Jota scored his late winner against Tottenham, he burst a short-lived bubble of ecstasy for the Londoners.

Thanks to ‘We Are Tottenham TV’ there’s some amazing footage of two Spurs fans celebrating Richarlison’s equaliser and then having to watch their team throw it all away.

READ MORE: (Video) “Don’t sing it” – Klopp asks Liverpool fans to stop singing one chant at Anfield

From claiming: “This is one of the best Premier League comebacks you’re ever likely to see”, to a head-in-hand reaction to our No.20 bagging himself the winner.

If the shoe was on the other foot, it would be painful but there are few things better than watching your opponents have to live through a late winner from the Reds.

You can watch the reaction of the Tottenham fans via WeAreTottenhamTV on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions