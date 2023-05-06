(Video) Micah Richards explains why Liverpool can still have ‘confidence’ over top 4 finish

Micah Richards is seemingly refusing to rule out the possibility of Liverpool finishing in the top four of the Premier League, stating that their position in coming from behind on the current occupants has worked in their favour.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded their sixth successive victory with a 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday evening, which takes them to within one point of the Champions League positions overnight.

It was only 27 days ago that the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Arsenal left them 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United (BBC Sport), with almost the entirety of that gap now bridged ahead of the Red Devils’ and Newcastle’s respective fixtures tomorrow.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the win over the Bees, Richards suggested that Liverpool have been helped by the lack of expectation on their shoulders to secure a top-four finish given how far behind they were as recently as Easter.

The ex-Manchester City defender said: “I’m a little bit more confident because there’s no pressure. They’re not expected to finish in the top four. Four months ago, [they were] so many points behind, and now you just play with a little bit of freedom.

“The good thing about Liverpool, they’re not playing like the Liverpool of old, but they’re still getting over the line. The clean sheet was massive today, so I think they can just go into every game full of confidence and see what happens.

“Sometimes it’s just better to chase rather than having the points on the board, psychologically.”

While both Newcastle and Manchester United currently have two games on hand on Liverpool, who remain fifth, it’s a testament to the Reds’ remarkable resurgence that the race for Champions League football is very much on.

Who’d have said after the horror shows at Bournemouth, Manchester City and Chelsea in the spring?

You can catch Richards’ thoughts below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: