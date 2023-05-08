Gakpo on his new ‘midfield’ role and how he adapts to different positions for Liverpool

Cody Gakpo’s signing confused many Liverpool supporters as we struggled to see how a left winger would be fitted into our team but we’ve all quickly been exposed to Jurgen Klopp’s plan for the forward and how versatile he is.

It had seemed that a false No.9 role would be the main position that the former PSV man would fill in our side but in our 1-0 victory over Brentford, an even deeper position was deployed by the 24-year-old.

Speaking with Liverpoolfc.com about his new position, the Dutchman said: “I enjoy playing for sure and I’m looking where I can help the team the most.

“Sometimes that’s a little bit deeper in the midfield and sometimes it’s in the striker’s position. I just enjoy playing with my teammates, and especially when you win it is way more fun!”.

Bobby Firmino has held down his unique position in our team for many years but now that his contract is set to end in the summer, it seemed that Darwin Nunez may offer a change of tact in our forward line.

As much as this is still possible and that Diogo Jota has also proven that he can operate centrally, we’ve looked our most cohesive with the Holland international filling the boots of our much-loved Brazilian.

The manager will love having versatile players who can fulfill several roles and thus provide a new level of options for each game we play, with it now looking clear that our January signing could be crucial in helping us adapt a line-up and play in many different positions.

