(Video) Ex-Liverpool striker announces film of his life to be released in June; features Steven Gerrard

Liverpool are blessed to have had some truly great players represent the club in our history but not many of them go on to have a film made about their life, something one ex-Red has just announced will happen.

As shared by Amazon Prime, ‘That Peter Crouch Film’ will be released in June and the trailer has revealed plenty of hints of how involved his Anfield career will be in the new documentary.

Steven Gerrard features heavily and it’s clear that the pair have a chat inside the stadium they played in together for three years, in a time that saw the Reds win the FA Cup and reach the Champions League final.

Despite somewhat of a nomadic career around the Premier League, it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t have a fond word to say about the much-loved forward – making this one a must watch!

You can watch the trailer for: ‘That Peter Crouch Film’ via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube:

