(Video) What Steven Gerrard said for Jamie Carragher to label him a ‘clown’

Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher were and are great friends away from football but there was one comment that our former captain made about the Milan derby, that the Bootle-born pundit didn’t agree with.

Speaking on BT Sport about the overturned Lautaro Martinez penalty, our former captain said: “I think technically the penalty should have stood, if you listen to Peter [Walton] and what he says about the rules, I think it should have stood. But for me, you’re allowed contact in the box”.

Our former No.23 though had said on CBS Sport that anyone who thought that there should have been a penalty – was a “clown”.

It was all very tongue-in-cheek but seeing as the former Aston Villa boss did somewhat detract his comment, it’s safe to say they will remain friends after this!

You can watch Gerrard’s comments via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

