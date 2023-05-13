‘Literally the day before…’ – Trent reveals how he felt when learning of new Liverpool role

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed how he felt when he first learned about the new midfield role he’d occupy in Liverpool’s team.

The 24-year-old was shifted into an inverted full-back position for the 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Easter Sunday and has remained in that brief ever since.

Speaking to the Reds’ official website, the England international reflected on how he found about the change in his role within Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Trent told liverpoolfc.com: “It was literally the day before the Arsenal game, to be honest, just sprung on us, ‘This is what we are going to do when we have the ball, build with two sixes and a back three and kind of mirror Arsenal’s shape and give them that problem.’

“First half it was difficult because it was brand new and we hadn’t worked on it, to be honest, but then second half we took control of the game and I think in a system and a formation like that having control of the game is vital.”

Upon learning of the new role, the 24-year-old said he was: “excited, to be honest.

“I love a challenge, I love trying and learning new things and I think that’s something that I’ve really enjoyed this last month or so since being given that new role in the team: asking questions, learning, wanting to understand what to bring to it, how I can learn, how I can get better, how I can help the team, and just understanding a different role.”

With Liverpool winning six games in a row following the draw against Arsenal – when they rescued a point from 2-0 down – and Trent registering six assists since his move into midfield (Transfermarkt), the positional change has been very much justified.

It has had the side effect of leaving the Reds more exposed in defence, with Ibrahima Konate often having to cover the extra space vacated by the number 66 playing further upfield, but the risks have been outweighed by the rewards.

Klopp will have been well aware that, at 24, the England international is still young enough to be taught a new role within the team, while also having the experience of 270 senior games (Transfermarkt) to not feel overawed by adopting to a different position.

Trent’s early success in midfield shouldn’t deter the Liverpool hierarchy from strengthening in that area during the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether the manager intends for it to be a long-term plan.

However, the 24-year-old has certainly given his boss food for thought going into pre-season and the 2023/24 campaign, taking to the role like a duck to water despite the suddenness of how he learned of it.

