Jurgen Klopp full of optimism ahead of next season as ‘absolutely insane’ Liverpool admission is made

Jurgen Klopp is full of optimism about what Liverpool can achieve next season despite explaining that the top seven of the Premier League are getting ‘closer together’.

After being two games away from completing a glorious quadruple last term the Reds were expected to be once again be challenging on all four fronts for silverware this time around.

The Anfield outfit have instead struggled for consistency for large parts of the campaign but have a slim chance of sneaking into the top four having won their last six games and Klopp is confident next season can be a much better one for the club.

“There are two games a season, maybe with cups three, four or five, when you play Man City, Arsenal and the others,” the Liverpool boss said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo). “There are five million ways to win a football game, you only have to find one.

“A successful season is when you are ready for all the games, that you can win 25-odd games and then if City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham, Man United are all involved in that 25 then it is even better.

“But it is about can we create a team who can win the majority of the games? Yes. We can. It was never about what the other teams do. We didn’t become champions by a point twice and there will be some people who said it was because we didn’t have this player in that moment.

“Getting 90-odd points is absolutely insane, pretty special, and no-one should take these things for granted. The top seven get even closer together, it will be more difficult and more competitive. It doesn’t make it easier but everyone with a good idea has a chance to be part of it. If you are part of the battle up there then you can win it as well.”

The German tactician has been tipped to rebuild his squad this summer with midfield believed to be the main area of concern at L4.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will see their current contracts expire at the end of the season and the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have showed signs of ageing this term.

Despite the expectations for the former Borussia Dortmund boss to be active in the transfer window ahead of next season he’s fully focussed on attempting to snatch a top four spot with the Reds currently four points adrift of fourth placed Manchester United having won their last six games.

Klopp added: “I never questioned these boys. Never. Mentality-wise these boys are exceptional, really. But we still couldn’t deliver for long periods of the season consistently good, successful football.

“We couldn’t otherwise we would be somewhere else. Is that normal for human beings? The period was a bit too long but yes. For everyone it is a relief to go again, to be winning again in a convincing way and not scrap three points.

“We have a clear idea of what we want to do. We won 1-0 but I saw so many good things we could build on. Nothing for Match of the Day, it won’t show up there, but I saw so many things in these games. I’m absolutely fine with the reaction now but we all think it was a bit too long until we showed it. All we can do is go for the last three games and make the best of what we have so far.”

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but we have faith in Klopp and Co. to get us back to our best very soon.

