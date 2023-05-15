Journos raving over Liverpool ace on another level v Leicester; could save Reds millions this summer

Curtis Jones could have Liverpool’s recruitment team changing strategy ever so slightly this summer with his late resurgence.

Liverpool kept their slim hopes of top four qualification alive with a three-goal thumping of Leicester City in which the Scouse Academy graduate played a vital part, registering the two opening goals.

Both James Pearce and David Maddock were understandably impressed by what they witnessed from just the first-half alone, with the latter going as far as to suggest on Twitter that the No.17 could save his club millions in the upcoming window.

HT: Leicester 0 #LFC 2: The Curtis Jones show at the King Power. Two great finishes from the in-form academy graduate – the first time he has scored more than once in a PL game – after Klopp's men had struggled to create opportunities despite dominating possession. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 15, 2023

Curtis Jones always been confident, but in recent weeks he's found a belief that has taken him to a totally different level. Ability has never been in doubt, but now he's got the courage to showcase it. That can seriously save #LFC millions this summer.#LEILIV — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 15, 2023

Do Liverpool need to sign one less midfielder this summer?

There has been much in the way of discussion over just how much many pairs of legs we should be looking to bring into Anfield this summer.

Even in light of the Scouser’s stunning performances of late, our position here at Empire hasn’t changed a smidge – two new midfielders must be considered an ABSOLUTE MINIMUM.

Between Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, Jones, and Stefan Bajcetic is a gaping hole that the recruitment team cannot afford to not fill. Specifically with new additions around the age of 24.

With that in mind, we’d love to see someone like Alexis Mac Allister (ideally the Brighton man himself) fill one such slot if we can get the transfer over the line.

