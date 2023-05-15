Journos raving over Liverpool ace on another level v Leicester; could save Reds millions this summer

Curtis Jones could have Liverpool’s recruitment team changing strategy ever so slightly this summer with his late resurgence.

Liverpool kept their slim hopes of top four qualification alive with a three-goal thumping of Leicester City in which the Scouse Academy graduate played a vital part, registering the two opening goals.

Both James Pearce and David Maddock were understandably impressed by what they witnessed from just the first-half alone, with the latter going as far as to suggest on Twitter that the No.17 could save his club millions in the upcoming window.

Do Liverpool need to sign one less midfielder this summer?

There has been much in the way of discussion over just how much many pairs of legs we should be looking to bring into Anfield this summer.

Even in light of the Scouser’s stunning performances of late, our position here at Empire hasn’t changed a smidge – two new midfielders must be considered an ABSOLUTE MINIMUM.

Curtis Jones is making a case to be considered as more than a squad player at Liverpool – (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Between Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, Jones, and Stefan Bajcetic is a gaping hole that the recruitment team cannot afford to not fill. Specifically with new additions around the age of 24.

With that in mind, we’d love to see someone like Alexis Mac Allister (ideally the Brighton man himself) fill one such slot if we can get the transfer over the line.

  2. He had his best game but Hendo was far more effective in the middle. He’s nowhere near the level we need. He took his goals well. He’d be a good player to have in the squad but we need players at the level of Trent and Diaz if we are to challenge Citeh.

