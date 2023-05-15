Transfer insider rubbishes Athletic’s Mac Allister claim as Liverpool clarification issued

Liverpool may yet remain in the driving seat when it comes to the ongoing pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion ace Alexis Mac Allister.

The Merseysiders are understood to be particularly keen on landing the Argentine star this summer, a feeling that is reportedly mutual.

Indeed, according to TyC Sports journalist German Garcia Grova, in an exclusive update shared by The Anfield Talk on Twitter, the World Cup-winner isn’t motivated purely by a club’s potential Champions League status.

(🟢) TAT EXCLUSIVE: It is FALSE that Alexis Mac Allister will only join a club in the Champions League next season. He is interested in a move to Liverpool! [@GerGarciaGrova] pic.twitter.com/TeAzAdJWoR — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 15, 2023

It’s a claim that directly contradicts Brighton insider Andy Naylor’s assertion that the 24-year-old wants to join a club an outfit playing top European football next term.

Liverpool can still sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer

Ideally, for the sake of the finances and Liverpool’s general powers of attraction, we’d love nothing more than to see the Reds leapfrog one of Newcastle United or Manchester United in the coming weeks.

That being said, with four points separating both outfits from Jurgen Klopp’s men in fifth, it’s comforting to know that we could still land a top midfield target outside of the heralded top four spots.

Though one can rightly imagine that a lack of Champions League football won’t exactly enhance our negotiating strength once the season comes to a close, our German tactician could rightly point to this season being something of a blip in an otherwise more than respectable run since 2015.

We shouldn’t be completely deceived by our run in the last six league games, though it should certainly serve as an indication to those outside of the club of the general direction we’re heading in.

