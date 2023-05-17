(Video) Young Leicester fan can’t help but join in with Firmino song

The Liverpool fans inside the King Power Stadium were so intent on ensuring that Bobby Firmino was handed a brilliant reception, that even the home supporters joined in with our song.

As Jurgen Klopp’s squad surrounded the Brazilian after the full-time whistle, one young Leicester fan can be seen joining in with our supporters.

It’s great to see that the song for our No.9 is so catchy, even the opponents are joining in and that’s testament to the power of the travelling Kop.

Few can blame the youngster for finding the song and our team so contagious, that’s why we’re one of the biggest clubs in world football.

You can watch the Leicester fan join in the Firmino song (10:48) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

