First Liverpool transfer appears all but done as player prioritising Klopp partnership above all else – report

Jurgen Klopp continues to be a big pull for potential signings with Alexis Mac Allister understood to be enthused at the prospect of working with the German.

Jacque Talbot confirmed the midfielder is ‘most likely’ set to be the first addition made by the Reds this summer with movement to pick up after the league season concludes.

“Alexis Mac Allister, thought to be the Jude Bellingham alternative, remains the player most likely to be the first through the door at Anfield in the summer,” the Football Transfers reporter shared. “We understand that Liverpool – and working with Jurgen Klopp – remain his priority above all others, and if the side were to miss out on the Champions League this time around, it would not affect his decision to move there.”

The likes of Orkun Kokcu and AZ Alkmaar’s Tijani Reijnders have also been discussed, though it remains unclear as to whether the Merseysiders will make a move on either front.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano admits he felt Liverpool transfer was a done deal amid ‘open’ warning

READ MORE: Manchester City’s pathetic reason for challenging ‘comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence’ in 115 charges

Jurgen Klopp still hands Liverpool a massive advantage in the transfer market

At a time of turmoil for the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham, and whilst Arsenal and Manchester United continue to fight for old glories, Liverpool have one clear advantage.

The attraction of working with Jurgen Klopp can’t be denied for many a player, though of course, this does raise uncomfortable questions for us when his contract expires in 2026.

In the meantime, if it lands us exciting targets like Brighton’s Mac Allister, you’ll be getting few complaints from the Anfield faithful.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions