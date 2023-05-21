(Video) Adorable moment between Klopp and Fabinho’s son spotted at Anfield

Despite Jurgen Klopp not being allowed on the touchline during the game against Aston Villa, he was allowed back on the pitch during the lap of honour after the full-time whistle.

One supporter managed to capture an adorable moment between the boss and Fabinho, as the German spoke with his family and then played with his son.

The pretending that he couldn’t get away from the grip of the youngster was great and when the 55-year-old accidentally walked into another child, his reaction was again brilliant.

We don’t need much more convincing but little things like this show just how much he cares about his players and why they want to play for him.

You can watch the moment between Klopp and Fabinho’s son via @Laurenbres on Twitter:

