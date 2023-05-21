(Video) Bobby Firmino visits his new mural near Anfield and is serenaded by Liverpool fans

It was an emotional day at Anfield yesterday as Bobby Firmino played his last home game for the club and Liverpool fans will absolutely love what the Brazilian did yesterday.

Just a stones throw away from the ground the No. 9 has had a mural painted with him recognised as a Reds legend by all involved with the club and he took time to go and check the quality piece of work out.

Fans gathered round and sang his famous song as he smiled and took it all in before hopping back onto the team bus.

Since arriving from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015 the Brazil international has won every major trophy possible at the club and has been an integral part of all of the success we’ve tasted under our German tactician.

Wherever he’s playing his trade next season we wish him all the very best.

Check the video below via @TheRedmenTV on Twitter: