‘Difficult for Chelsea…’ – Romano shares latest on Liverpool’s pursuit of ‘priority’ target Mount

Fabrizio Romano has shared what he knows regarding the latest developments on Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Mason Mount, saying that it could be ‘difficult’ for Chelsea to keep him long-term.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a possible move to Anfield amid a standoff with the Blues over the terms of his contract, which as it stands will expire in 13 months’ time (football.london).

Manchester United have also entered the race for the England international (Daily Mail), who’s reportedly wanted at Stamford Bridge by the man who looks primed to be the west London club’s next manager.

In his exclusive Substack column for CaughtOffside on Thursday morning, Romano wrote: “The situation of Mason Mount also remains a priority for the Reds. It looks difficult for Chelsea to extend Mount’s contract, even though Mauricio Pochettino would like to keep him.

“One issue that makes the deal complicated is that Chelsea will insist on really important money to let him go, especially to another Premier League club.”

That update from the Italian is reminiscent of some aspects of a report from Jacque Talbot for Football Transfers, who also noted that the Blues want to retain Mount and are very reluctant to let him join a top-flight rival, hence his £85m price tag.

That could theoretically make it more difficult for Liverpool to land him, but it hasn’t deterred either them or United from seemingly showing a strong interest in the 24-year-old, particularly amid a turbulent few months of managerial upheaval at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino hasn’t been formally confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager as of yet, but it seems probably that he’ll be the next man to take the reins in west London (Sky Sports).

The Argentine’s likely arrival at the Blues could have an impact on whether or not Mount stays put, but for as long as he and the club remain at odds over the wages he’s receiving, Jurgen Klopp and co will maintain hope of luring their ‘priority’ target from the capital over the summer.

