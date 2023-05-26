‘He will leave’: President opens door for Liverpool to sign 17-goal star – report

Liverpool fans will be hoping for plenty of transfer business this season and with Alexis Mac Allister looking like the man that could become the first completed transfer, the Reds look to be throwing our hat in the ring for another talented player.

Speaking with Made in Foot, Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin said (translated): “Our position is very clear, Elye Wahi has an exit voucher. If he finds an offer that suits him, he will leave. And if this is not the case, he will stay”.

This comes after reports from the same outlet stated (translated): ‘Liverpool, in particular, was in the stands at Groupama Stadium during Wahi’s quadruple against OL a few weeks ago’.

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool frontrunners’: Romano confirms Reds could wrap up transfer very soon; set to say his goodbyes

For those not aware of Elye Wahi, the 20-year-old has had an exciting campaign in the front line of the Ligue 1 side where he’s recorded 17 goals and six assists in 31 league matches for the French outfit.

With two years remaining on his current deal, the attacker looks set to have a firm price tag from his club who are willing to sell if this figure is right for them and the player.

As Bobby Firmino is leaving the club after our final game of the season against Southampton, there will be a slot in the front line for Jurgen Klopp to fill – if he doesn’t think the availability of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota is enough.

The French Under-21 international is currently earning €1,923-per-week (via Capology) and so we can expect that, even with a considerable pay rise at Anfield, he would be a very affordable option.

We’ll have to wait and see whether an attacker will be added to the shopping list for the summer but this certainly may be worth keeping an eye on.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵