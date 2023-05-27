Liverpool’s ‘cult figure’ set to ‘miss out on a farewell appearance’ after season-ending injury

The end of the season will bring with it the end of several Liverpool careers, as we begin a summer of transition but one player looks set to miss out on his personal finale.

As reported by David Lynch for footballinsider247.com: ‘Naby Keita is set to miss out on a farewell Liverpool appearance after failing to recover from injury in time for Sunday’s trip to Southampton’.

It’s perhaps not a stop the press moment that Naby Keita is injured again but even he must have some sadness that his final appearance looks set to be getting hooked at half-time against Crystal Palace.

We’ll never know what’s happened behind the scenes with our No.8 and so can only trust that he has been severely hamstrung by a torturous injury record.

Whatever the reason for this, the Guinean will be forever remembered as our most high profile transfer flop, despite winning every trophy on offer to him in five seasons on Merseyside.

Jordan Henderson said about the 28-year-old: ‘Naby Keita is a cult figure with our fans and I can tell you the affection for him in the dressing room is just as big’ (via liverpoolfc.com), which shows the respect for him within the dressing room.

There’s certainly a player there and we will no doubt see glimpses of this for whoever his next club is but that player has not been on offer to us as much as we would all hope.

It’s a sad conclusion to a strange career in a red shirt but perhaps one that we all should have expected, given his fitness record since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2018.

