(Video) Khephren Thuram starting & finishing team move with insane goal will have LFC fans drooling

Liverpool fans will have all been itching to get a better picture of Nice’s Khephren Thuram and what he could potentially offer the side.

Footage Nice’s Twitter account shared on the platform demonstrates that the Reds could be getting a powerful, creative presence in the middle of the park if one snapshot of play is anything to go by.

The 22-year-old was clipped starting a move before the centre-circle, playing the ball to a teammate before lugging himself up into the final third and firing in a first-time effort from distance from the edge of the box.

It’s a sumptuous bit of play and one that’s sure to appeal to fans watching.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Nice’s official Twitter account: