Fabrizio Romano drops Szoboszlai to Liverpool update as 22 y/o touches down in England

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the paperwork on Dominik Szoboszlai’s impending transfer to Liverpool has been ‘approved’, with the 22-year-old having made direct contact with Jurgen Klopp.

The Hungarian playmaker is set to join the Reds from RB Leipzig for £60m (The Times), with footage being shared on Twitter showing him landing in England ahead of the proposed move (@DaveOCKOP).

It’s a sure sign that he’s getting ever closer to being announced by the Merseyside giants, assuming there are no hitches with the upcoming medical.

Romano shared the latest on Szoboszlai’s switch to Liverpool via Twitter on Saturday afternoon, stating: “Dominik Szoboszlai, on Merseyside for medical tests — Liverpool and Leipzig have already started to exchange all the documents/contracts to sign the deal.

“Paperwork approved; while Szobo has already had direct call with Klopp, set for this new chapter.”

READ MORE: (Video) Dominik Szoboszlai lands in Liverpool as airport footage shared online

READ MORE: The Athletic reporter names Liverpool as ‘likely destination’ for ‘transformative’ £50m prodigy

The Italian had already tweeted this morning that the first phase of medical tests are due to take place today, and his update about the paperwork for the transfer being approved comes as yet another significant step in the right direction.

That Szoboszlai has contacted Klopp directly is also a strong sign of the move being hopefully near its conclusion.

There may have been concerns among some Liverpool supporters that, following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister nearly a month ago, the Reds didn’t make any further signings in June, despite ongoing links to other midfielders such as Khephren Thuram, Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga.

It now looks as if the club could have two new midfield options through the door ahead of pre-season, with the bulk of the squad assembling next Saturday to commence preparations for 2023/24, and there are still two months remaining in the transfer window.

Jorg Schmadtke surely won’t stop here either, so it could still be an exciting few weeks for Kopites as we await the outcome of Szoboszlai’s medical and the prospective arrivals of other Anfield targets.

You can see Romano’s latest tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Dominik Szoboszlai, on Merseyside for medical tests — Liverpool and Leipzig have already started to exchange all the documents/contracts to sign the deal. 🔴✈️🇬🇧 #LFC Paperwork approved; while Szobo has already had direct call with Klopp, set for this new chapter. pic.twitter.com/gzpESHtVQS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!