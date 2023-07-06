(Video) Curtis Jones does his best Bobby Firmino impression with sublime no-look pass as England reach final

Curtis Jones is showing what he’s made of at the U21 European Championships and helped England book their spot in Saturday’s final after the young Three Lions defeated Israel 3-0 in the semi-final yesterday.

The Scouser has started four of the five games at the tournament so far and is almost guaranteed a spot in the starting XI against Spain as he continues to impress in the middle of the park

One moment from yesterday’s defeat of the Israelis stood out as our No. 17 produced a sublime no-look pass that Bobby Firmino would’ve been very proud of.

Jones played a neat ball upfield to Anthony Gordon who then nutmegged his opponent before firing just wide of the goal.

It was a show of confidence and class from the Liverpool man and we hope to see similar stuff from him in a Red shirt next term.

He finished the campaign strongly for the club and you can’t help but get the feeling that the upcoming campaign could be a brilliant one for the 22-year-old.

