Liverpool ‘willing to offload’ Thiago and have replacement lined up – Bascombe

Liverpool supporters have been given so much conflicting news this summer that it’s hard to know who to listen to but it now appears that Thiago Alcantara’s future may not be with our club.

As reported by Chris Bascombe for The Telegraph: ‘Liverpool are willing to offload Thiago Alcantara amid interest from the Saudi Arabia league, with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia the next midfielder on Jurgen Klopp’s radar’.

It seems then that we are open to offers for the 32-year-old at this point and with this news becoming rather frequent and public, perhaps we should expect to see some bids come in soon.

James Pearce and Raphael Honigstein reported for The Athletic that a third midfielder would only come to Anfield if one of the current crop left the club in the coming weeks.

Despite also stating that it seemed likely our No.6 would remain on Merseyside, the fact that Romeo Lavia is being lined up as a replacement for the Spanish international and not as a teammate – does add wight to both reports.

It would be a massive shame to see the two-time Champions League winner the club as his talents are comparable with any other player in the Premier League, never mind just within our dressing room.

It will come to a point where any fee that we are offered for a player in the latter stages of his career who is likely to leave on a free next season, would have to be listened to though.

With the interest seemingly being from Saudi Arabia too, it’s likely that we can push for an increased fee – so that we can afford the price Southampton have set for their talented midfielder.

