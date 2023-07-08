(Video) Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott’s celebrations as England secure U21 Euros crown

All eyes were rightfully on the match-winning save but the celebrations from Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott were also a sight to behold, as England clinched the Under-21s Euros against Spain.

James Trafford saved a 99th minute penalty and reverse angles of the stop showed how our lads celebrated the moment and it’s a sight to behold.

Whilst their teammates ran to the ‘keeper, both Jurgen Klopp’s midfielders ran to the sidelines as they struggled to conceal their emotions.

It’s a moment neither will forget and should hand them both a massive confidence boost ahead of the new campaign, something which will hopefully stand them in good stead for the upcoming season.

You can watch the video of Jones and Elliott (from 0:27) via @C4Sport on Twitter:

JAMES TRAFFORD YOU HERO 🌟 He saves Ruiz's penalty in the dying moments 😱#YoungLions | #U21EURO | #C4Football pic.twitter.com/t0CvZGhf1O — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) July 8, 2023

