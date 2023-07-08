(Image) Liverpool midfielder eases transfer speculation as he’s spotted arriving at pre-season training

All eyes have been on Liverpool’s midfield this summer but instead of focusing on those who could arrive at the club, we’re now focusing on who could be leaving.

There had been some concerns that Thiago Alcantara was leaving Anfield, as he wasn’t spotted in the initial images uploaded to liverpoolfc.com of the initial pre-season training, but the album of pictures has since been updated.

Although not in his training kit and thus seemingly not too close to a return to action, just to see our No.6 reporting for training will ease some transfer speculation around him.

Let’s hope that the Spanish international can be back on the grass soon and pulling the strings in the middle of the pitch for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can view the images of Thiago via liverpoolfc.com:

