(Video) ‘Push, push, push!’ – Salah comically mimics fitness coach as Robertson is put through paces

The first day of pre-season often entails many checks, tests and trials for the players and so any way that they can try and get some enjoyment out of it is golden – including this example from Mo Salah.

As Andy Robertson was being put through his paces, our Egyptian King watched on and picked up on the fitness coach instructing: “Let’s go, come on – push, push, push, push, push!”.

Our No.11 clearly enjoyed listening to these instructions as he quickly repeated and tried to copy the voice of the coach in question.

It’s a great moment and provides an insight into the fact that the 31-year-old is not only a brilliant player but a very important figure in the dressing room too.

You can watch Salah and Robertson (from 6:45) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

