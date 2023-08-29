(Images) Liverpool fans will love what Mo Salah got up to on his day off training

Mo Salah seems to be embroiled in a rather unbelievable series of transfer reports linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia but it seems that he’s provided an update on his future.

READ MORE: Liverpool could complete defensive swap deal in closing stages of summer window

Thanks to a series of images on his social media, we can see that our Egyptian King has been visiting the museums of London to view some of his native pharaoh exhibitions.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The huge smile on the face of our No.11 and the fact that he’s still in the country, seems to show that his plans are not to do anything but stay near home and enjoy some tourist attractions!

You can view the images of Salah via his X account:

Being a tourist in London on my day off. pic.twitter.com/QD88PjGPqH — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 29, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Arthur Theate to Liverpool? Gravenberch latest, the Caicedo transfer budget, the ‘unforgivable’ Liverpool scenario and much more!