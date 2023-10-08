(Video) De Zerbi shows his class with brilliant Mac Allister gesture after full-time whistle

Alexis Mac Allister was a brilliant player for Brighton during his four year spell at the club and Roberto De Zerbi was keen to ensure that the Argentinian received a good reception upon his return to the Amex Stadium.

The World Cup winner joined Liverpool in a £35m deal in the summer and today returned to the south coast for the first time since his big move.

READ MORE: ‘I love Klopp!’ – De Zerbi admits his respect for Liverpool boss but left frustrated by one decision during 2-2 draw

The spoils were shared between the two sides with a 2-2 draw and after the full-time whistle the Brighton boss showed his class by accompanying his former No. 10 on the pitch and ensuring he got a warm round of applause from the home crowd.

The Italian is a really likeable figure and deserves huge praise for the work he’s done since replacing Graham Potter as Seagulls boss just over a year ago.

He would love to still be able to call upon the services of Mac Allister but this was a brilliant touch from De Zerbi.

Check a video of the lovely moment below via @asim_LFC on X: