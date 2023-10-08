(Video) De Zerbi shows his class with brilliant Mac Allister gesture after full-time whistle

Alexis Mac Allister was a brilliant player for Brighton during his four year spell at the club and Roberto De Zerbi was keen to ensure that the Argentinian received a good reception upon his return to the Amex Stadium.
The World Cup winner joined Liverpool in a £35m deal in the summer and today returned to the south coast for the first time since his big move.
The spoils were shared between the two sides with a 2-2 draw and after the full-time whistle the Brighton boss showed his class by accompanying his former No. 10 on the pitch and ensuring he got a warm round of applause from the home crowd.
The Italian is a really likeable figure and deserves huge praise for the work he’s done since replacing Graham Potter as Seagulls boss just over a year ago.
He would love to still be able to call upon the services of Mac Allister but this was a brilliant touch from De Zerbi.
A lovely moment with De Zerbi instigating a warm applause from the Brighton crowd for Mac Allister. He is a special footballer but lacks physicality and recovery pace in a specialist role. Winners get better, and he will, especially when he’s moved further up. #LFC pic.twitter.com/KewYmklKjC
