(Video) Kevin De Bruyne shares love for Liverpool and whether he’d ever make Anfield move

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best players in the Premier League, it’s just a shame that he plays for Manchester City although it seems his heart did lie somewhere a lot different when he was younger.

In an interview with some young supporters, the Belgian was asked which team he supported as a child and then answered: “Liverpool”.

READ MORE: (Video) The best of Mo Salah as he captains Egypt to gutting 10-man draw

Afterwards, another question was posed of whether he’d ever sign for the Reds but the 32-year-old quickly said: “No!”.

It seems like the ship has sailed on our chances of ever signing the midfielder but we can at least still appreciate his talents.

You can watch De Bruyne’s comments on Liverpool (from 0:46) via @obviouslyruben on X:

수리 강아지처럼 복복 받는거 너무 웃김ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 🫳🫳 뒷목에 뭉친 스트레스 잘 씻겨내려가시겟어 pic.twitter.com/yJwg2RiCbo — ѕєν (@obviouslyruben) October 16, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop