(Video) Kevin De Bruyne shares love for Liverpool and whether he’d ever make Anfield move

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best players in the Premier League, it’s just a shame that he plays for Manchester City although it seems his heart did lie somewhere a lot different when he was younger.

In an interview with some young supporters, the Belgian was asked which team he supported as a child and then answered: “Liverpool”.

Afterwards, another question was posed of whether he’d ever sign for the Reds but the 32-year-old quickly said: “No!”.

It seems like the ship has sailed on our chances of ever signing the midfielder but we can at least still appreciate his talents.

You can watch De Bruyne’s comments on Liverpool (from 0:46) via @obviouslyruben on X:

