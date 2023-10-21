(Video) Szoboszlai’s review of his first Mersey derby will make Liverpool fans love him even more

Dominik Szoboszlai had his first taste of a Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon, and he admitted to being taken aback by the experience of Anfield for this particular fixture.

It helped that, for the third season running, Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners at home to Everton, with the Hungarian enjoying yet another strong performance since his arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer.

The 22-year-old was speaking to TNT Sports after the match and, reflecting on his first Mersey derby, he told Jules Breach: “It feels really good, playing at Anfield is something special and playing against Everton is a derby. It feels nice.

“I expected it would be a good atmosphere but not that loud. I have played in a lot of stadiums but this is one of the best.

“Trent was one of the players who spoke about the atmosphere – I asked how it will be. All the staff said it would be really good…It is the perfect start to the weekend.”

If Szoboszlai thought Anfield was loud today, just wait until he samples it in a red shirt on an occasion such as a memorable European victory or a statement win in the Premier League.

Hopefully this was just the first of many Merseyside derbies that he’ll play in his career. As if he hadn’t already captured the hearts of Liverpool fans, his comments on the derby experience will make Kopites adore him even more!

You can view Szoboszlai’s comments below, via @footballontnt on Twitter/X: