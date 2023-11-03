Report: ‘Class act’ who’s starring at EPL ‘big 6’ club was nearly prepared to join Liverpool in 2022

One player who’s starring for a club billed among the Premier League’s so-called ‘big 6’ was reportedly prepared to join Liverpool last year.

On Friday, The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt published an article looking at how Tottenham’s fortunes have been transformed under Ange Postecoglou, with last season’s eighth-place finishers topping the table 10 matches in to the current campaign.

That rise is all the more remarkable considering the sale of club-record goalscorer Harry Kane over the summer, but his replacement as captain has excelled, with Son Heung-min already netting eight goals this term (Transfermarkt).

However, were it not for a sliding doors moment 18 months ago, the South Korea forward could now be playing at Liverpool rather than in north London.

Burt wrote: “For some time Son had been considering his own options. If Spurs had not made the Champions League in 2022, when they dramatically pipped Arsenal to fourth place under [Antonio] Conte, then Son would likely have left. Liverpool were sniffing around and it is thought he was interested.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp explains how Mac Allister has been ‘super helpful’ behind the scenes at Liverpool

READ MORE: ‘It’s exciting’ – Klopp revels in something he’ll do at Liverpool for the first time this weekend

Having been hailed as a ‘class act’ by some Spurs supporters for his amicable nature (Daily Mail), along with racking up an impressive haul of 153 goals and counting for his current club (Transfermarkt), Son could well have been a dream addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad had he opted to join Liverpool last year.

The 31-year-old has been a nightmare for the Reds to handle, scoring in five of his last six matches against us (Transfermarkt), and he’s revelled in stepping into the limelight vacated by Kane’s move to Bayern Munich.

It’s intriguing to think of just how prolific he could’ve been had he come to Anfield, but thankfully LFC can boast a range of formidable attacking options, with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all bolstering the forward line since the start of 2022.

Liverpool’s front five have scored 30 goals between them already since the start of the season, and while Son would certainly have been a welcome addition for us, it’s not as if Spurs pipping Arsenal for the final Champions League place in May of last year will go down as a huge ‘what if’ moment in our history.

Just please stop scoring against us, mate!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!