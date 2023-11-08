Everything you need to dominate with Liverpool in EA Sports FC 24

So you want to dominate with Liverpool in EA Sports FC 24, do you? We’ve got some tips to help you win the league and cup double with the mighty Reds.

First things first, you’ll want to focus on their blistering forward line. They’re nearly unstoppable on the counterattack with their speed and skill. Feed them through balls over the top, let them run at defenders, and bang – goal!

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s crosses from out wide are pinpoint, so get the ball to him whenever you can. Defensively, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are rocks at the back. They’ll clean up any mess; just don’t drag them out of position.

With this world-class talent at your disposal, you’ll have the rest of the league chasing shadows and the trophy cabinet filling up in no time. Now get out there and show the football world why Liverpool are champions!

READ MORE: Liverpool youngster gets international call-up despite still waiting for senior Reds debut

READ MORE: Harvey Elliott recalls ‘touching’ Liverpool moment which left his dad ‘actually crying’

Liverpool FC in EA Sports FC 24: Strengths and Weaknesses

In EA Sports FC 24, Liverpool is a solid choice for any player. Their key strengths are pace, pressing, and clinical finishing.

Pace

With speedsters like Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota up front, you’ll tear through defences. Play quick one-two passes and through balls to unleash your rapid front three.

Pressing

Liverpool are known for their relentless high pressing. Use the team press tactic and swarm the opposition when they have the ball. Win it back high up the pitch and go straight for goal.

Finishing

Whether it’s Salah cutting in from the right, Diaz blazing down the left, or Jota or Darwin Nunez poaching in the box, Liverpool’s frontline knows how to score. Get the ball to your forwards in and around the area and they’ll usually bury it.

Of course, Liverpool have weaknesses too, such as a lack of aerial presence and midfield depth. But play to their strengths, bring the intensity, and you’ll be lifting trophies in no time. Now get out there and show EA Sports FC 24 what the mighty Reds are made of!

Top 5 Tactics for Success With Liverpool in EA Sports FC 24

To dominate with Liverpool in EA Sports FC 24, you’ve got to play like the Reds. Here are the top 5 tactics to help you win:

Press High

Liverpool are known for their “gegenpressing” style, aggressively pressing opponents high up the pitch. In EA Sports FC 24, use the D-Pad to select “Press After Possession Loss” and “Constant Pressure” tactics. This will have your front tgree pressuring defenders into mistakes.

Fast Build-Up

The Reds attack with speed and purpose. Choose “Fast Build Up” to move the ball quickly into the final third. Ping passes around and through the midfield, then play a through ball to your pacy wingers or centre-forward.

Cross and Inshallah

Liverpool score a lot of goals from out wide. Choose “Attacking Fullbacks” and “Wing Play” to get Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold bombing up the wings. Whip crosses into the box for headers and tap-ins.

The Front Three

Make players like Salah, Jota or Nunez the focal point of your attacks. Play “Possession” and “Forward Runs” to have them making runs in behind the defence. Slip passes through and unleash their pace.

Defend From The Front

While Liverpool press high, they also defend as a unit. Use “Team Press” and “Defensive Line” tactics to have your whole team shift and press together. Nick the ball off opponents high up the pitch by closing down players in possession. Win the ball back and start another wave of attack.

With these tactics, you’ll have opponents rage quitting in no time. Now go out there and make Jurgen Klopp proud!

Player Guide: Liverpool’s Key Players in EA Sports FC 24

To dominate with Liverpool in EA Sports FC 24, you’ll want to utilise their star players. Here are three of the key players to focus on:

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Egyptian winger is one of the fastest players in the game. Use Salah’s pace and dribbling ability to fly down the wing and whip in crosses or cut inside to unleash rockets from his left foot. His skills and curve shots make him a constant threat in attack.

Virgil van Dijk

The big Dutch centre-back is a rock at the heart of Liverpool’s defence. Van Dijk excels in the air, winning headers from corners and free kicks. He’s also quick for his size, allowing him to keep up with speedy strikers. When in possession, use Van Dijk to pick out passes and start Liverpool’s attacks from the back.

Alisson

Liverpool’s goalkeeper provides security between the posts. Alisson’s shot stopping, reflexes and distribution help the Reds play an aggressive high defensive line. His accurate long passes frequently start quick counterattacks. Trust in Alisson’s abilities and he’ll frequently bail you out when the opposition breaks through.

By mastering Liverpool’s key players like Salah, Van Dijk and Alisson, you’ll have the firepower and defensive steel to compete with any opponent in EA Sports FC 24. Build your attacks around Salah’s pace and dribbling, control possession with Van Dijk’s passing from the back and have confidence in Alisson to make saves when you need them. With talent like this, you’ll be well on your way to dominating with the Reds.

Join EA FC 24 Tournaments on a Trustworthy Gaming Platform

Playing EA FC 24 Tournaments on Duelmasters is a great way to put your Liverpool skills to the test and win real money.

Find Tournaments

Visit Duelmasters.com and create an account to get started. Browse the list of available EA FC 24 tournaments and find one focused on Liverpool. Tournaments range from free entry to varying buy-in fees depending on the prize pool.

Once you join a tournament, you’ll be matched up with other players at your skill level. Play as Liverpool and use tactics like:

Focusing on possession and passing. Liverpool are known for controlling the ball.

Using speedy wingers like Salah and Diaz. Whip in crosses to Nunez and Jota in the box.

Pressing high up the pitch. Don’t give your opponent any time on the ball.

Having a strong defence. Van Dijk and Gomez are rock solid in the back.

Doing well in Duelmasters tournaments is a great way to build your skills, gain experience and win cash. And of course, playing as the mighty Reds is always entertaining for any Liverpool fan! Check the site regularly for the latest tournaments and opportunities to represent your club.

Conclusion

So there you have it – everything you need to dominate with Liverpool in EA Sports FC 24. With a squad full of world-class players, a manager with a proven winning mentality, and a style of play which suits the modern game, Liverpool are built for success in the virtual world.

Follow Klopp’s high-intensity pressing style, get the ball to your deadly front three as often as possible, and you’ll be scoring goals and winning trophies in no time. The only thing left is to get out there on the virtual pitch and show the rest of the league why Liverpool can win it all. You’ll Never Walk Alone!

🤩EOTK FPL Gameweek 11 Review 🤩: The Fantasy week from HELL, the Doku & Jackson show & xG paying off