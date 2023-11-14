Andros Townsend says Liverpool have an ‘immense’ footballer you can’t allow to have the ball

Andros Townsend lauded Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister as a player of ‘immense quality’ in his latest radio appearance.

The Argentine has been the Merseysiders’ first-choice No.6 since his switch from the south coast this summer.

“Whereas now, when the ball’s at the feet of a Gomez, Van Dijk or Konate, you’ve got three midfielders who all have the quality to get on the ball, get turned, play forward,” the Luton Town midfielder spoke BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club (via BBC Sport).

“You talk about Mac Allister as the No.6 now; he’s got immense quality.

“It’s so tough, you can’t really allow anyone to have the ball.”

This followed Fabinho’s sudden exit in the same window, with the Saudi Pro League snapping up the Brazilian and fellow Anfield stalwart Jordan Henderson in one swoop.

A success at No.6?

Much has been made of Mac Allister’s limited recovery pace and its impact on our defensive capabilities.

That said, the underlying numbers suggest the former Brighton man has enjoyed a more successful season than he’s been given credit for.

Its like liverpool fans have been too harsh on Alexis Mac Allister, see hime outperforming the big signing No. 6 of the league pic.twitter.com/3pdsyLr9Rx — ÖGA Be(n)llāden🧔 (@AjiyaUsama) November 14, 2023

We’re still understood to be scouring the market ahead of the January window for a more natural No.6.

That said, it remains to be seen whether any will be able to convince Jurgen Klopp that it’s time for a change of pace in the holding midfield role.

