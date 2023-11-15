Liverpool player isn’t getting credit he deserves as data proves he’s the Premier League’s best – opinion

He’s back.

It always seemed quite bizarre to throw criticism at the feet of Virgil van Dijk, a player whom many still hold in very high regard even without half a yard of pace.

Squawka’s stats, however, as released on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, indicate that Liverpool’s perhaps most valuable asset has returned to the peak of his powers.

It's official, Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the Premier League right now: ◉ Highest duel success (10+ contested)

◉ 0 errors leading to shots

◉ 0 dispossessions

◉ 0 x dribbled past VVD is back. 😤 — Squawka (@Squawka) November 14, 2023

Remember the days of rival fans praying that it would be their side, their tricky dribbler, who would be the first to worm their way past our Dutch colossus?

READ MORE: The left-footed centre-backs Liverpool should consider signing, according to ChatGPT

READ MORE: Transfer insider confirms Liverpool ready for January bidding war over £25m-£30m defender – report

Just how good is Virgil van Dijk?

Remember the furore over former Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe being the first man to find a way past our No.4 back in 2019 in his last 50 matches in Premier League football?

Utter insanity.

Though Virgil can’t take all the credit for our defensive solidity this term, he’s no doubt a big reason why we’ve maintained the joint-best defensive record in the league alongside Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

The best centre-back in the league? Without a doubt. The best in the world? We’ll leave that up to you to decide!

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?