(Video) Heart-warming moment Gakpo met child actor for Liverpool Christmas advert

It’s nearing the time of the year when the trees are up and the Christmas lights are out and Cody Gakpo was clearly full of Christmas cheer ahead of our latest advert.

Our No.18 was filmed as he came onto set and he made time to say hello to the young actor that starred in the shoot with LFC Retail.

It’s great to see how warm and welcoming our forward was with the child and it brought a smile to everyone in the room.

You can watch the footage of Gakpo and the actor (from 0:31) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

