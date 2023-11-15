(Video) ‘No, no, no, no’: Mac Allister mortified at Nunez’s answer to Liverpool UCL trophies question

Alexis Mac Allister was a little disappointed with his Liverpool teammate over his response to one quickfire quiz question.

Darwin Nunez promptly replied ‘three’ when asked how many Champions League trophies the Reds have picked up in their history.

If the Uruguayan’s ever stuck again in future, all he has to do is remember we have double the number of wins in the competition than Manchester United (3)!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: