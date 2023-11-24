(Video) Martin Keown discusses whether Arsenal’s attacking quality is better than Liverpool’s

Martin Keown has questioned whether Arsenal possess more quality in attack than Liverpool this season.

Both side’s have almost identical records in the Premier League this term having won eight of their opening 12 games and losing just once.

The Merseysiders have scored a single goal more than Mikel Arteta’s side (27) but have conceded the exact same amount (10) heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s response after hearing about Man City’s impressive home record

Mo Salah is the second top goalscorer in the division with 10 goals behind Erling Haaland (13) while the Gunners’ top goalscorer in the league, Eddie Nketiah, has netted just five times.

Both sides have immense quality up top with ex-Manchester City ace Gabriel Jesus and his compatriot Gabriel Martinelli often joined by England international Bukayo Saka as part of a threatening front three for the north London outfit.

While Salah can be joined by any two of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota at the top end of the pitch for Klopp’s side.

We certainly know who we believe has stronger attacking options and quality but former Arsenal defender Keown isn’t quite so sure.

Arsenal’s senior attacking players have 15 league goals between them this season while Liverpool’s have 23.

Check him speaking below via @talkSPORT on X:

“Gakpo hasn’t really clicked, Jota has been injured, Nunez is hit and miss in front of goal.” “Saka and Martinelli are very consistent.” ✅ Martin Keown questions if the #AFC attacking line is better than #LFC’s, this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/C7mpfWB8ol — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 24, 2023

📊EOTK Stats Pack: Man City v Liverpool – Form guide, the Reds vs previous EPL champions and MORE