‘How long do you give him?’ – Robbie Fowler questions when Liverpool player will become ‘finished article’

Robbie Fowler has questioned when one Liverpool favourite is going to become the ‘finished article’.

Jurgen Klopp is currently in the process of rebuilding his squad in order to compete on all fronts once again after our dismal campaign last time out.

The German’s squad is full of talented individuals, but many of those players still have their best years ahead of them, one of those being Darwin Nunez.

The 25-year-old was signed from Benfica last summer and netted 14 times across all competitions, but after he failed to covert a number of big chances against Manchester City on Saturday ex-Red Fowler appears concerned by the fact we’re still waiting to see the best of the Uruguay international.

He wrote about Nunez in The Mirror (via The Boot Room): “Without wishing to sound overly critical, I think it is a viable question to ask: how long do you allow a player to develop from raw and promising, into the finished article.

“I ask because that’s all I heard throughout the game at the Etihad…Liverpool could surpass Manchester City when Jurgen Klopp converts Darwin Nunez’s rawness into the finished article. For me though, it should be IF, not when. How long do you give him?

“He arrived at Anfield almost 18 months ago now, and yet we are still talking about this potential, this ‘exciting rawness’. But you can’t go through your entire career being raw, can you?”

The majority of Liverpool supporters have remained patient with Nunez and believe he will soon be firing on all cylinders.

He has improved significantly since last term and the hope is that he will soon prove to supporters why Klopp and Co. splashed £64m on his services last year.

He’s full of pace and energy and has excellent movement, but at times lacks composure in front of goals and can appear rather erratic.

There is concern that there are certain aspects of the Uruguayan’s game that need improvement but cannot be coached, like his first touch, but we have full faith in the ex-Almeria strike to prove his critics wrong and become a vital player for the Reds moving forward.

