James Pearce responds to reports suggesting Liverpool ace could face FA punishment following City clash

James Pearce has responded to rumours suggesting Trent Alexander-Arnold could face punishment from the FA following Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

The Scouser dragged the Reds level with a superb finish 10 minutes from time and celebrated in front of the home supporters by making a shushing gesture.

The 25-year-old, who was named man of the match at the Etihad, admitted after the game that he took great delight in celebrating the goal the way he did – explaining his actions as ‘funny’.

The Athletic’s Pearce, via his page on X, has now rubbished claims that our No. 66 could face ‘disciplinary action’ from the governing body – revealing they ‘aren’t even looking into it’.

Reports suggesting Trent Alexander-Arnold could face FA disciplinary action for shushing the Man City fans after scoring on Saturday are wrong.

The FA aren’t even looking into it.

It would’ve been pathetic had Alexander-Arnold faced any sort of punishment for literally celebrating a goal. It was a huge game for both sides and a massive strike for the Academy graduate which earned us a well deserved point against the Premier League champions.

The full-back actually remained on the pitch while celebrating so can’t really be accused of provoking the City supporters.

It’s the least that some of the home fans deserved after chants of ‘Feed the Scousers’ rang around the stadium (as reported by Daily Mail) during the game.

Good on you, Trent!

