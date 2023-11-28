(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai had a warm greeting for one Liverpool player during surprise visit

With Liverpool having the best part of five days to prepare for Thursday’s Europa League clash against LASK following the draw at Manchester City last weekend, Dominik Szoboszlai took the opportunity to pay a surprise visit to his former club RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga outfit’s social media admins posted a video of the 23-year-old unexpectedly showing up at his old stomping ground, with the reaction of head coach Marco Rose a delight to witness.

It wasn’t just his former boss for whom the Hungarian had a warm greeting, either, as he was also seen welcoming Fabio Carvalho, who’s on loan at the Red Bull Arena from the Merseyside giants.

The two have yet to play together at Liverpool – Szoboszlai’s transfer to the Reds was confirmed two days after the 20-year-old completed his temporary exit from Anfield during the summer – but it seems that they’ve been keeping in touch to some extent, based on the interaction between the pair.

The irony is that the Hungary captain’s scintillating displays could make it very tough for the ex-Fulham youngster to displace him once he returns to Jurgen Klopp’s side, but clearly any element of competitiveness between the duo comes with a great mutual respect.

You can see Szoboszlai and Carvalho meeting below, via @RBLeipzig on X (formerly Twitter):