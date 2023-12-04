Didi Hamann says 24-year-old Liverpool ace still hasn’t got going yet; Reds ‘will be a force’ when he does

Liverpool are already quite the force to be reckoned with as things currently stand, having leapfrogged Manchester City in the league table.

Didi Hamann reckons his old side could go up a gear, however, if Darwin Nunez can manage to further refine his game.

“They’re a well-drilled machine. They have the mentality. They find ways to win games,” the German spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. “And Nunez hasn’t really hit the ground running – when he starts scoring, I think Liverpool will be a force. I can see them going all the way, yes.”

The 24-year-old failed to hit the back of the net in the 4-3 win over Fulham and hasn’t registered a goal or assist in his last three games in all competitions.

Should Liverpool be worried about Nunez?

Goodness gracious, no!

Even with a blank in three games, the Uruguayan still finds himself on an appealing 13 goal contributions in 20 games.

As far as contributions per minute are concerned, Nunez is operating at a goal or assist every 83.15 minutes.

Whilst that figure has most certainly seen better days this season alone, there can be no questioning the fact that the former Benfica man continues to offer something of value to this Liverpool side even when he isn’t fulfilling his traditional objective.

There were two pre-assists for our third and final goal against the Cottagers for instance, with the centre-forward knocking down the ball Mo Salah would tee up for Wataru Endo before playing a dangerous ball back into the box ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winner.

That’s also whilst overlooking how close our No.9 came to hitting the back of the net at Anfield, striking the woodwork in the second-half.

We can point the finger at the big chances missed – and, of course, Nunez still has some growing to do – but there’s still plenty to enjoy.

