Confirmed Liverpool team news: Welcome addition on bench vs Newcastle

‘Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league’ may have been a phrase lingering in the minds of many a Reds fan as Jurgen Klopp’s outfit crested the wave of 2023 at the top of the pile.

With Manchester City sure to improve in the remaining half of the campaign, however, one can be sure that any of a red persuasion should not be celebrating early.

The impending meeting with Newcastle, even despite the relatively poor recent fortunes experienced by the Magpies, represents an interesting marker of intent for the hosts.

Team news vs Newcastle

Alisson Becker is the man between the sticks on New Year’s Day and is shielded by a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Wataru Endo sits in front of the backline ahead of his departure for the Asian Cup, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones also fielded in midfield.

Mo Salah is another expected departure (for the AFCON) and is given the nod alongside Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in the front-three.

On the bench, Alexis Mac Allister makes his return to the squad.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐ Here’s how we line up for #LIVNEW tonight 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2024

