(Video) World-class: Liverpool fans shouldn’t sleep on Mo Salah’s gorgeous trivella pass to assist Gakpo

It goes without saying that Mo Salah, despite his post-match comments, will be greatly missed on the red side of Merseyside whilst he’s away at the AFCON.

The Egyptian King was a force beyond comprehension against Newcastle United, registering two goals and one particularly saucy assist for Cody Gakpo in the second-half.

The 31-year-old executed a trivella pass with the outside of his boot as effortlessly as if he were buttering toast.

If anything, it’s the Dutchman’s finish that looks decidedly sloppy despite the comparative difficulty of each action!

But it hit the back of the net and that’s all that ultimately matters.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports and Liverpool’s official X account:

This is peak football, the easy control on the chest, one touch to keep the ball down and then the most exquisite trivella pass

pic.twitter.com/sCyT2TPXnt — Chet (@chet_ag) January 2, 2024