‘Well-oiled machine’ – Pundit wowed by Liverpool wizard who’s now a ‘really complete’ player

Tony Cascarino has been wowed by the ‘incredible improvement’ of one Liverpool player who’s now become ‘a well-oiled machine’.

One of the standout performers during the Reds’ impressive season so far has been Curtis Jones, who’s made light of injuries to several midfield teammates with a string of excellent performances.

The 22-year-old starred in the 2-1 win over Fulham in midweek, changing the course of the Carabao Cup semi-final with his second half equaliser (albeit with the aid of a deflection), and the ex-Republic of Ireland striker feels that the Scouser is now a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Cascarino gushed: “The incredible improvement of Curtis Jones, he’s a man now. He’s 22, he’s lost that puppy fat that you sometimes get. He’s a well-oiled machine – his touch, I’ve seen loads of midfielders who play different positions. He is now a really complete midfielder.

“I think he will be in the Liverpool team a lot between now and the end of the season. He looks a way more athletic midfielder to me. His skill level is extraordinary.”

The 2023/24 season looks set to go down as the one where Jones truly stepped up from being the young academy graduate with high hopes to becoming an influential fully-fledged member of Klopp’s senior squad at Liverpool.

The Toxteth lad has been in flying form of late, with four goals in his last six appearances, with that tally already equalling his best return in a single campaign since making his first-team debut five years ago this month (Transfermarkt).

Injuries and a very harsh suspension have limited him to just seven Premier League starts this term (Transfermarkt), but his recent displays have been of such a standard that he could well keep his place even if/when the Reds get the bulk of their injured midfielders back fit.

With Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic all unavailable either through international duty or injury, Liverpool have needed Jones to step up for them. The 22-year-old has answered that call and then some.

Two decades on from when another local hero in Steven Gerrard adorned the number 17 shirt at Anfield, its current bearer is fast becoming one of Klopp’s most important players. Cascarino’s glowing praise is fully merited.

