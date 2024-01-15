‘The things I saw!’: Athletic journo spots telling Mo Salah sign at Egypt’s AFCON base

Whilst the hopes of Liverpool Football Club may not rest entirely on Mo Salah’s shoulders, the same cannot be said of the Egyptian national team’s AFCON hopes.

The Pharaohs are hoping to secure their first title in the competition since the golden era of 2006-10 (in which the nation won the trophy on all three attempts).

The Reds’ No.11 will inevitably be the key to such hopes, with his importance perfectly illustrated by Simon Hughes’ foray into the tournament on behalf of The Athletic.

Shimmied into the Egypt hotel ahead of their game with Mozambique yesterday. Wasn't really meant to be there. The things I saw! Mohamed Salah walking around in his shower slippers. Everyone moves when he says so. https://t.co/Lg4gNoN3gA — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) January 15, 2024

The sight of the 31-year-old’s teammates marching in tow behind their leading man, still in his shower slippers, to a team meeting should tell us everything we need to know.

What it could mean for Liverpool

Whilst it’s perhaps a little selfish of us to consider the implications beyond the borders of the African continent, we can’t help but wonder what kind of impact winning the trophy would have on our season.

Surely, even without a break, the former Roma man would come back almost reinvigorated – a sharp pivot away from the player whose form nosedived off a cliff following the heartbreak of defeat to Sadio Mane’s Senegal.

Ultimately, it’s not just about us.

It’s about a footballer whose name transcends the sport on the African continent. A footballer whose legacy will only be further cemented – deserves to be further cemented – by securing the one piece of silverware he perhaps covets the most.

Here’s hoping Salah can do it.

