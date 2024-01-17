(Video) Peter Crouch makes bold statement about Liverpool’s title chances: ‘don’t want to say it…’

Liverpool fans will be hoping that our stay on the top of the Premier League is not short lived and that we can achieve ultimate success this season, something Peter Crouch has shared his thoughts on.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, the former striker said about our title hopes: “I think Liverpool will do it, it’s one of those where you don’t want to say it, you know what I mean, [but] yeah, I feel like it, just hopefully they just [win it]”.

It’s great to see that the 42-year-old has confidence in Jurgen Klopp’s side getting over the line and let’s hope that this bold prediction comes true.

Manchester City still appear to be the main contenders in the opinion of most supporters but nobody should be ruling the Reds out yet.

You can watch Crouch’s comments on Liverpool (from 55:46) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

