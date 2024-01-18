(Video) Chelsea could be too soon for Alexander-Arnold knee injury – Pearce

Trent Alexander-Arnold was arguably in the form of his career before he picked up a knee injury against Arsenal and now we’re all praying he returns as soon as possible.

Speaking on The Liverpool Connection Podcast, James Pearce provided an update: “Three weeks was the time scale that Liverpool were given when he picked up that small tear in a, in a ligament down at Arsenal in the FA Cup.

READ MORE: (Video) Dominik Szoboszlai injury update after midfielder missing from training snaps

“So, the target, which and I haven’t heard anything to the contrary at the moment, was the Chelsea home game at the very back end of January.

“And I think, I think if that proves to be too soon, then he should be back for the the next trip to the Emirates, which I think is the following, the following weekend, Liverpool go to the Emirates in the Premier League.

“So, so yeah, it’s only a minor one thankfully and I think, you know, of all the times you could lose Trent for three weeks, it’s not the worst I think, timing wise, you know, it could have been a lot worse.”

READ MORE: (Video) Kostas Tsimikas update after broken collar bone; end of Feb was initial fear – Pearce

The positive is that it seems the Scouser is still on track for the initial expected return of three weeks and we’ll all be keeping an eager eye on whether a Chelsea comeback is possible.

If a game at the Emirates is when our No.66 is back on the pitch though, it’s right to say that we have had a lot worse three-week spells than what he would have missed.

You can watch Pearce’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 18:31) via The Liverpool Connection Podcast & ATX Reds Press on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴