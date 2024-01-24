(Video) “I literally couldn’t tell you” – Crouch on missing Liverpool memorabilia

Liverpool fans would kill for a piece of genuine memorabilia but players are so used to having it lying around, it just becomes normal and this is clearly the case for Peter Crouch.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, the 42-year-old said: “playing in the Champions League final, I got the losers medal and I literally couldn’t tell you where that is.

“Like, you’re literally, you’re kind of 90 minutes away from having something that you’ll cherish for the rest of your life and something you can tell your grand-kids about, to then not even know where it is”.

It is a strange thought that you can lose a medal from a Champions League final but when it’s from a game that was lost against AC Milan, it does also make a bit of sense.

There’d be thousands of collectors who’d love to get their hands on it but any top pro would probably hate to have a runners-up medal (except for Kyle Walker).

You can watch Crouch’s comments on his medal (from 29:54) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

