Stats: Wataru Endo impresses with 91% captain’s performance for Japan

Although some may have hoped that Wataru Endo would be heading back to Liverpool early once his side lost their second game of the Asian Cup, it’s nice to see our midfielder playing well.

Being on the pitch for the full 90 minutes against Indonesia, the 30-year-old was solid and certainly aided Japan recording a 3-1 victory and booking their place in the knockout rounds.

One key aspect of his game was his passing and sofascore.com shared the numbers, with 91% of his 77 passes being accurate in the game.

READ MORE: (Video) Michael Owen captains Liverpool legend side; Fowler among the goals

The heat map also showed how active our No.3 was and now it seems Jurgen Klopp will have to prepare for even more games without the former Stuttgart man.

If we see Alexis Mac Allister perform like he did against Bournemouth, then we should have no reason to worry with the lack of the defensive midfielder in our side.

However, we would enjoy the chance to rotate when possible and so let’s hope we don’t experience any more fitness issues whilst the rest of the tournament takes place.

READ MORE: (Video) Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler clash over who was the better striker

With Mo Salah already picking up an injury too, it’s all about keeping fingers crossed and hope that nothing untoward happens that could hinder our chances in the latter stages of the campaign.

If we could see a return of Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic at some point too – that would be nice!

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment