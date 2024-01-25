(Video) Klopp hails ‘life-saver’ who has been ‘exceptional’ for Liverpool

Liverpool have had more than our fair share of injury issues this season but thanks to the role of squad players, we’ve been able to ride the storm and Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but praise one man.

Speaking with the press after the victory over Fulham, the boss said: “Without Joe [Gomez] nothing would’ve happened in the last pretty much 13 [or] 14 weeks since Robbo [Andy Robertson] is out.

“Yes, because he could play there, but the things we could do with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] when we brought Joey on, I don’t exactly [know] how many games [he] played now this year, but I would say 20-something already.

“Not only games, [he] played exceptional today again. He’s a real defender and he comes inside. He’s doing that really well.

“He tried a couple of times obviously to finish the discussion about not scoring. I would say for my taste from a bit too far but it’s still alright.

“He is a life-saver, to be honest, that he was here, that he could play, and people forget how important Joey was in the best years we had.

“I don’t know how many games he played in the year when we became champions and how many games he played when we won the Champions League. A lot and rightly so because he’s a top-class player.”

It’s been a real season of redemption for Joe Gomez, with many writing off his career at Anfield before the campaign began but he has recaptured the form of old and re-established himself as a key part of the squad.

You can’t help but praise the defender for his ability to play in so many positions and let’s hope that this scoring moment comes one day soon!

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Gomez (from 4:44) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

